Domestic LPG supply normal in Haryana: Civil supplies minister

Assuring that the government and administration are vigilant regarding availability of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the state, Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Rajesh Nagar on Thursday said that 12 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across the state in cases of black marketing and illegal use of cooking gas, so far. 12 FIRs have been registered across Haryana in cases of black marketing and illegal use of cooking gas. (HT representative)

The minister said that around 169 cylinders have been seized, including 18 in Kurukshetra, 60 in Narnaul, 5 in Karnal, 21 in Ambala, 28 in Kharkhoda, 18 in Faridabad and 19 in Jind.

Nagar was interacting with the media after the meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

He said district-level committees comprising deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and officials of the civil supplies department are taking strict action upon receiving complaints related to cooking gas.

“There is no need for any citizen to panic....The situation in the state is completely under control,” he said, urging people to cooperate with the government and book gas cylinders only as per their usual requirement.

Consumers block road in Fatehabad

Rohtak Consumers blocked a road leading to Punjab’s Budhlada outside a gas agency in Fatehabad’s Ratia town after failing to get LPG cylinders despite waiting in queues for hours, on Thursday.

Hundreds of LPG customers were standing in a queue since 4.30 am on Thursday.

An elderly customer, Gurtej Singh, said that he had booked the gas cylinder online on March 10 and he has not got one yet. “The agency employees told me that they will inform me once they get the stock. Many of us have been visiting the gas agency for the last four to five days and the agency employees’ behaviour is very bad towards us,” he added.

Another consumer Dayal Ram said that they blocked the highway for one hour and they opened it after Ratia police station house officer Pushpa Sihag and some administrative officials assured them that the gas agency owner will provide them with a cylinder tomorrow.

In Hansi, a gas agency owner called the police after consumers reached in large numbers and stock of gas ended. The owner assured them of providing them LPG gas cylinders within two days, besides urging them not to create panic.