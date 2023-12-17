Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar
Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar
Acting on specific information, BSF troops and Punjab Police carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar on Saturday evening.
During the search, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams were recovered from the field, the spokesperson said.
