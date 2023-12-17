close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar

Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar

PTI |
Dec 17, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar

Acting on specific information, BSF troops and Punjab Police carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

HT Image
HT Image

During the search, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams were recovered from the field, the spokesperson said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out