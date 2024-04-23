 Elderly man found murdered in his home in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Elderly man found murdered in his home in Ambala

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Apr 23, 2024 08:10 AM IST

An elderly man was found murdered at his house in Haryana’s Ambala Cantt, police said on Monday. The incident took place late Sunday night at Gulati Complex located in Kuldeep Nagar in Ambala cantonment area, they said. According to the police, the injury marks found on the body of Jai Bahadur, 70, appear to have been caused by a sharp object.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Balkar Singh of Padav police station of Ambala Cantonment said the police are investigating the case. (iStock)
The deceased was a resident of Kandora village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh and lived alone here, they said.

Subhash, who worked with Bahadur and lived in an adjoining house, informed the police about the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Balkar Singh of Padav police station of Ambala Cantonment said the police are investigating the case.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the family members of the deceased have been informed, Singh said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Elderly man found murdered in his home in Ambala
Story Saved
