Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Employee arrested for 7.3 lakh theft at Manimajra shop
chandigarh news

Employee arrested for 7.3 lakh theft at Manimajra shop

The accused, Puneet Kumar, alias Vicky, 28, continued to work at the Manimajra spare parts shop after committing the theft to avoid suspicion, said police
On November 23, 2021, Varinder Pal Singh, of Sector 4, Panchkula, who owns a spare parts shop in the Manimajra motor market, had reported theft of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.3 lakh, a CCTV camera and its DVR, from his shop. (HT)
On November 23, 2021, Varinder Pal Singh, of Sector 4, Panchkula, who owns a spare parts shop in the Manimajra motor market, had reported theft of 7.3 lakh, a CCTV camera and its DVR, from his shop. (HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have cracked the 7.3-lakh theft at a shop in Manimajra motor market in November last year with the arrest of an employee.

The accused, Puneet Kumar, alias Vicky, 28, continued to work at the shop after committing the theft to avoid suspicion, said police.

42,000, along with a cheque book of the complainant, and a gold pendant bought from the stolen money have been recovered from his possession,” said inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Manimajra police station. The accused was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.

On November 23, 2021, Varinder Pal Singh, of Sector 4, Panchkula, who owns a spare parts shop in the Manimajra motor market, had reported theft of 7.3 lakh, a CCTV camera and its DVR, from his shop. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered on his complaint.

During investigation, police zeroed in on Puneet, a mechanic at the shop.

Police said a school dropout and resident of Ravindra Enclave, Baltana, Puneet was well-versed with the ongoings at the shop and had even disconnected the inverter’s wire before executing the theft.

Committed theft for easy money

An investigator said a drug addict, Puneet committed the theft to make easy money to fuel his drug needs. Using the stolen money, he also bought a gold pendant for his wife.

The accused was also booked for battery theft in December 2019.

During questioning, he revealed that purchased drugs from Vikas of Railly village, Sector 12-A, Panchkula, and Mehul of Sector 10, Panchkula.

Vikas was arrested by the Panchkula police on November 26 and is presently lodged in Ambala Central Jail, while Mehul was arrested by Panchkula police on December 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out