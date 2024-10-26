Every drop of blood spilled will be avenged: J&K LG on recent terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every drop of innocent blood spilled in the valley will be avenged and all capabilities will be used to dismantle the terror ecosystem. He said a multi-pronged strategy has been put in place to prevent infiltration and the counter-terror grid has been strengthened with coordination between the security agencies. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during passing out parade of BSF recruit constables at Humhama, in Budgam on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing the passing out-cum-attestation parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the STC, Humhama, the governor said the BSF, the “first line of defence”, is playing a sterling role in guarding our border and tackling various other security challenges.“ We are determined for effective, continuous, coordinated and sustained action against terrorists and support structures in J&K,” he added.

The counter-terror grid has been strengthened with coordination between the security agencies. A multi-pronged strategy has been put in place to prevent infiltration,” the Sinha said, adding that a massive crackdown has been launched against narco-terror networks.

“We have made significant progress in choking terror finance and taking exemplary action against those aiding and abetting terrorism,” he said.

The ceremony marked the induction of 629 recruits into the BSF. The LG congratulated the recruits for becoming an integral part of the BSF and asked them to discharge their responsibilities towards the nation and the people with utmost dedication and sensitivity.

Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police and security forces to ensure peace, stability and security, Sinha emphasised on “whole of government approach” to wipe out terrorism and the terror ecosystem.

Sinha also highlighted the stringent measures taken to dismantle the terror ecosystem and foil the nefarious designs of the enemies. "We have launched a massive crackdown against narco-terror networks.

The LG also called for regular engagement of security forces personnel with the youth, especially with the NCC cadets of Kashmir valley, and motivated them to join the security forces.

At the outset, Sinha took the ceremonial salute and witnessed the impressive parade and demonstrations by the BSF Units. An oath was administered to the passing out constables for performing their duties with honesty and utmost sensitivity. The 44-week training programme equipped recruits with proficiency in handling various weapons, firing skills, border management, physical efficiency and endurance, field craft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, law & order and human rights.