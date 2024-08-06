Ex-AIG Sidhu’s house searched; call records to be scanned

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harprit Singh, the son-in-law of retired Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police Malvinder Singh Sidhu, the Chandigarh Police on Monday conducted a thorough search of the accused’s residence. The spot where retired AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu shot his son-in-law Harprit Singh dead at District Courts, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Despite the search, no illegal possessions were recovered. Police now plan to scrutinise Sidhu’s call records to uncover potential contacts and accomplices, who conspired the murder of Harprit, 34, an Indian Civil Account Services (ICAS) officer.

During interrogation, Sidhu claimed that he always kept the pistol for his safety. On the day of the murder, he stated that his son-in-law had been threatening to implicate him in false cases, which allegedly led him to commit the crime. Sidhu also told police that the pistol used in the crime was licensed, although the police are independently verifying this claim.

‘Female ASI snatched pistol from Sidhu’s clutches’

The incident, which took place at the Sector-43 District Courts Complex, saw Sidhu firing a total of four bullets, two of which struck his son-in-law. ASI Anita, posted at the District Courts intervened, snatching the loaded pistol from Sidhu’s hands, while a court employee present at the scene managed to restrain him from behind.

“Harprit had escorted him to the washroom, but they started quarrelling when they reached the washroom. At that moment, Sidhu took out his pistol and fired at him. Harprit, in order to save himself, ran from there and headed towards the mediation room where his parents were seated. Sidhu, who was brazenly opening fire at him, chased him and shot him again in the chest. A court employee grabbed him from the back and I snatched the pistol from the front, but his grip was too strong. I had to twist his fingers,” said ASI Anita.

Anita shared that during the altercation, Sidhu resisted surrendering the pistol. She said that Sidhu attempted to retrieve the pistol from her hands once again to shoot at Harprit, but failed.

Police took Sidhu into custody on Saturday and he remains on police remand until Tuesday.

The crime scene where Harprit was shot dead was cordoned off and marked as evidence. There are two bullet holes on the walls and gate of the mediation room, and blood stains on the floor.