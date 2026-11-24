A purported video showing an excavator and heavy machinery deployed near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake in Anantnag district has sparked widespread outrage, with political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists on Monday demanding an immediate halt to the activity. A videograb of an excavator deployed near high-altitude Sheshnag Lake in Anantnag district. (Sourced) more

The lake, situated at an altitude of 3,500 m, is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across J&K that are closely monitored for environmental vulnerabilities and is not accessible by a macadamised road. It falls on the trekking route to the Amarnath cave shrine from Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the executing agency for the works, refuted the allegations and said the post-Amarnath Yatra track widening works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

Climate activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat termed it a disaster.

“This is a disaster - How can such heavy machinery reach our glaciers of Kashmir?” he said, seeking an answer from the government.

People’s Democratic Party leader and spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the excavation amounted to a crime against Hinduism and nature.

“Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir. In Hinduism, it is the sacred landscape where Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati. For generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature, “ he said.

Bhan said development must not come at the cost of a fragile ecosystem. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised the government for watching as mere spectators.

CPIM leader MY Tarigami said disturbing this fragile terrain with heavy machinery could invite disaster.

“Nobody is opposed to development. Pilgrims, tourists and local people deserve better roads and facilities. But development in the high Himalayas must be eco-friendly and sustainable, backed by scientific studies, proper environmental impact assessments and consultations with experts and local communities, “ he said.

Tarigami pointed to the tragedies at Kedarnath in 2013, South Lhonak Lake in Sikkim in 2023 and the recent glacier-related disaster in Nepal, saying these served as reminders of the consequences of human interference in fragile mountain ecosystems.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the visuals were disturbing and raised concern about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region.

The office of former Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi alleged that a party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake, while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, “The government owes the public a clear explanation: What is such heavy machinery doing in an ecologically fragile zone, especially around a high-altitude glacial lake?

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera urged the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to take note of the matter and stop the work.

“I urge Bhupender Yadav, minister of environment, forest and climate change, to put an end to this environmental vandalism,” he said in a post on X.

Work follows safety,

environmental norms: BRO

The BRO refuted allegations of environmental violations, maintaining that the road-widening works are being carried out in strict compliance with prescribed safety norms and environmental safeguards. It said the organisation’s primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra.

“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out post-Amarnath Yatra works in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards. BRO takes all measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to surrounding terrain,” the organisation said in a statement.

The BRO said the video circulating on social media and the claims about new works were incorrect. “Based on experience of previous Yatra and requirement highlighted for wider road for Amarnath Yatra, BRO has started widening of tracks focusing on stabilising vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks as prescribed to ease congestion and allow safer passage. The works are confined to the existing tracks,” it said.