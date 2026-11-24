HT Correspondent Earlier cases included an alleged rape involving a UKG student in Indiranagar in July 2025, alleged obscene conduct involving an LKG student in Gudamba in August 2024 (For representation only) more

: Several school buses and vans in Hazratganj and Mahanagar were found operating without attendants during checks on Thursday and Friday. Some vehicles also lacked required safety equipment or did not meet prescribed standards. Rules require a woman attendant in school vehicles carrying girl students. Vehicles carrying only boys must have a trained attendant in addition to the driver.

The shortcomings discoved have renewed concerns over compliance, particularly after several cases involving schoolgirls. In Madiaon, a driver was arrested on July 24, 2026, over alleged obscene conduct with two seven-year-old girls. On July 18, Girish Mishra was arrested in Rajajipuram over the alleged rape of a four-year-old student. Earlier cases included an alleged rape involving a UKG student in Indiranagar in July 2025, alleged obscene conduct involving an LKG student in Gudamba in August 2024, and molestation of a Class 3 student in Sarojini Nagar in December 2024.

According to Transport Department’s Mission Bharosa, a list of 624 school-vehicle drivers with negative police verification reports had been sent to officials, but no concrete action had followed in three months. The representative said the matter had been raised with senior officials, including the district magistrate, RTO, police commissioner, DGP and transport commissioner.

RTO (Enforcement) officer Prabhat Pandey said Mission Bharosa data was being uploaded and information was being gathered. He said strict action would be taken if a school vehicle was found operating with a driver of criminal antecedents, adding that children’s safety was the priority.

School transport safety has also come before the Allahabad High Court in a public interest litigation concerning safety at educational institutions. The court expressed concern over adverse police verification reports for school-vehicle drivers. The state’s counsel said the matter would be taken up with the authorities and that a suggestion to consider women drivers where possible would be examined.