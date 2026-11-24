Air travel between Pune and Patna was disrupted on Monday after two IndiGo flights were affected by separate incidents, leaving passengers stranded at Lucknow and Patna airports. The flight departed from Pune at around 11.45 pm on Sunday and landed safely at Lucknow airport at around 2.45 am on Monday. (HT) more

IndiGo flight 6E 653, operating from Pune to Patna, was diverted to Lucknow airport early Monday after unfavourable weather conditions and poor visibility at Patna airport prevented it from landing at its scheduled destination. The pilot-in-command, Amit Sharma, decided to divert the aircraft as a safety precaution.

The flight departed from Pune at around 11.45 pm on Sunday and landed safely at Lucknow airport at around 2.45 am on Monday. There were 187 adult passengers, five infants and six crew members on board. After landing, passengers were provided with necessary facilities at the airport terminal, while the aircraft underwent a technical inspection.

However, the diversion left several passengers frustrated over the airline’s arrangements and communication. Some alleged that they were asked to travel by bus from Lucknow to Patna, a nearly 12-hour road journey, instead of being offered a more convenient alternative.

Rajeev Kumar, a passenger, said, “Pune-Patna flight is stuck at Lucknow airport. Please provide the service for which passengers have paid.”

In a separate incident, IndiGo flight 6E 126, scheduled to operate from Patna to Pune, was cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at Patna airport. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.45 am, but the cancellation was announced when passengers had already reached the airport and were preparing to board.

Abhinav Shrivastava, a passenger on the flight, said, “We are unaware of the further arrangements to be made by the airline.”

Another passenger, Ananya B, expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation and the lack of communication from airline staff. “Today’s Patna-Pune flight was cancelled right at boarding time, after passengers were already ready to board. There were no proper updates, no clear explanation and no accountability from IndiGo staff.”

Komal Sahay, another passenger, who was stuck in Lucknow posted on X , “I am four months pregnant and we are currently stuck at Lucknow Airport. We have been given 2 options- either travel to Patna from Lucknow by bus or return back to Pune from Lucknow.None of the options are feasible for me. Who will take responsibility if anything wrong happens to my health?”

A response statement issued by the Indigo Airlines stated, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The flight was affected due to adverse weather conditions in Patna.”