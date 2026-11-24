: More than 30,000 traffic and road safety violations were recorded across Uttar Pradesh during a two-day enforcement drive on November 21 and 22. A total of 389 vehicles were impounded, according to the transport department. A further 222 challans were issued for black films (Transport Department) more

The joint drive by the transport department and traffic police resulted in 30,370 challans and ₹1.24 crore in fines, the department said. Riding without a helmet accounted for the largest share, with 12,032 challans. Another 4,656 were issued for overspeeding and 2,494 for not wearing seat belts.

Officials also issued 1,064 challans for using mobile phones while driving and 246 for drink-driving. Checks targeting noise pollution led to 709 challans for unauthorised sirens, hooters, multi-tone horns and modified silencers. A further 222 challans were issued for black films.

The drive also covered vehicles using distorted or non-standard number plates, private vehicles being used commercially and other road safety violations. These categories accounted for 1,560, 181 and 7,970 challans respectively.

KD Singh Gaur, the state enforcement in-charge and nodal officer for the operation, said transport and traffic police teams carried out checks at designated locations across the state.