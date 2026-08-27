Ex-Maham MLA among seven convicted in 2011 murder case

A local court on Wednesday convicted former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Maham, Balbir Singh, popularly known as Bali Pehalwan, and six others in the 2011 murder case of a youth who was shot dead during a clash at the Kalanaur grain market. According to the case record, two versions of the incident had emerged during the course of the case. (HT Photo for representation)

Additional district and sessions judge Kapil Rathi pronounced the verdict nearly 15 years after the incident. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday. The other convicts have been identified as Sunil Kumar, Dinesh Kumar alias Kala, Rajesh, Pawan, Sunil alias Sullad and former sarpanch Mukesh, all are residents of Mokhra village.

According to Tejvir Ahlawat, advocate for the victim’s family, initially a complaint was filed against 35 people, and the police had registered the first information report (FIR) against a total of 19 persons, of whom the court has now convicted seven. While six Dhanpat, Ajay Kumar, Rohtas, Sombir, Rajbir, Dharam Singh had died during the trial.

Ahlawat said that the court has acquitted Phool Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rajender, Jai Lal, Dinesh Kumar and Ravinder after the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence against them.

The case dates back to May 6, 2011, when a clash broke out between two groups at the Kalanaur grain market. Vishnu Ram, a resident of Nigana village, suffered a gunshot injury during the violence and later died. The clash also left several others injured.

The Kalanaur police registered a case on the complaint of Sitaram Rathi, Vishnu’s brother-in-law and a former sarpanch of Basana village under charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Arms Act.

According to the case record, two versions of the incident had emerged during the course of the case. One account suggested that some associates of Bali Pehalwan had gone to the grain market to collect animal fodder or donations when an argument broke out with Sitaram Rathi, who was also an arhtiya. Another version alleged that Bali’s associates had demanded ₹5 lakh as protection money. The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, followed by firing, in which Vishnu was killed.

The case had drawn considerable attention during the investigation, particularly when police attempted to arrest the former MLA. However, Bali Pehalwan eventually surrendered before the police on May 27, 2011. He remained in custody for several years before securing bail after around seven years. The prosecution examined 51 witnesses, including injured eyewitnesses, police officials, the investigating officer and the doctor who conducted Vishnu’s autopsy.

Bali Pehalwan had represented the Meham assembly constituency twice in 1996 for Samata Party and in 2000 for INLD. With the verdict now pronounced, all eyes will be on Thursday’s hearing, when the court is expected to decide the punishment to be awarded to the seven convicts.