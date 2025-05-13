Menu Explore
Expect more cloudy days in Chandigarh: IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The forecast mentions that the western disturbance active over the region is weakening and the temperature is set to start rising that will continue till the end of the month

The cloudy weather is likely to continue for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated. The temperature is also likely to increase, expected to go up to 40°C by Thursday.

The maximum temperature saw a slight dip from 38.9°C on Sunday to 38.7°C on Monday, 1.2° Celsius above normal. (HT Photo)
The maximum temperature saw a slight dip from 38.9°C on Sunday to 38.7°C on Monday, 1.2° Celsius above normal.

The forecast mentioned that the western disturbance (WD) active over the region is weakening and the temperature is set to start rising. With no major WD in the coming days, the temperature will keep rising till the end of the month.

The maximum temperature saw a slight dip from 38.9°C on Sunday to 38.7°C on Monday, 1.2° Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 22.7°C on Sunday to 23.2°C on Monday, 0.6°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 40°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Expect more cloudy days in Chandigarh: IMD
