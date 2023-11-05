Farm fires dip by 47% in Punjab but air quality worse than last year

Jalandhar : The spike in farm fires in the past one week has worsened the air quality in Punjab. Analysis of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reveals that the air quality this year is worse than the corresponding period last year. The spike in farm fires in the past one week has worsened the air quality in Punjab. Analysis of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reveals that the air quality this year is worse than the corresponding period last year.

This despite a dip of around 47% in stubble burning cases in the state compared to the corresponding period last year. Experts blame the sudden spike in farm fires in the past 10 days and dip in temperature as the reasons for smog and poor air quality in the state.

According to the data, Punjab reported 14,173 stubble burning cases till November 4 this year compared to 26,583 in the corresponding period last year.

The state witnessed 1,360 stubble burning cases on Saturday, down from 1,921 reported a day before, but poor air quality continues to remain cause of worry, say experts.

On November 4 this year, Bathinda was the most polluted with an AQI of 385, which falls in the “very poor” bracket, followed by Jalandhar at 295, Ludhiana 289, Amritsar 282, Mandi Gobindgarh 277, Khanna 265, Patiala 247 and Rupnagar 220, all in the “poor” category.

On the same date last year, Ludhiana, an industrial town, was the most polluted with AQI level of 299, Mandi Gobindgarh 258, Patiala 240, Amritsar 236, Jalandhar 223, Khanna 198 and Rupnagar 132 and Bathinda 220.

Former Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman SS Marwaha said: “The spike in farm fires is one of the reasons, but scientifically I believe that sudden dip in temperature is hindering dispersion of dust particles,” he said.

Another expert said the partly cloudy sky is also to be blamed for hazy conditions. Similar conditions are likely to stay for another 10-12 days, he added.

According to the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) data, Sangrur topped the chart with 240 stubble burning cases on Saturday, followed by Ferozepur 140, Mansa 120, Tarn Taran 116, Bathinda 112, Barnala 97, Ludhiana 74, Moga 70, and Jalandhar 67.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is said to be one of the reasons behind alarming spike in air pollution in the national capital in October and November. As the window for rabi crop wheat is very short after paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

