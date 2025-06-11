Farmer’s death in land dispute: INLD protests ‘police inaction’, demands murder case against firm owner

Nearly a week after a farmer was allegedly killed over a land dispute with a real estate company, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Tuesday protested police inaction and demanded a murder case be registered against the builder firm itself. Members of INLD hold protest against ‘police inaction’ in Panipat farmer’s death in land dispute in Panipat on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The party staged a protest in front of the DC office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, regarding Bijendra of Nizampur village in Panipat who was allegedly set on fire by the builder’s henchmen.

INLD state president Rampal Majra, principal general secretary Prakash Bharti, MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala, women state in-charge Sunaina Chautala and others were present.

Majra said that farmers and labourers have no hope of any kind left from the BJP government.

“We have gathered to get justice for Bijendra’s family and have the culprits held accountable. Every worker of the INLD party is standing with Bijendra’s family to get justice. We demand that a murder case be registered against the owner, the murderers should be arrested immediately and the entire case should be investigated by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana high court. Bijendra’s family should be given ₹2-crore compensation and a government job,” he said.