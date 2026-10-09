Pune may face weekly water cuts as PMC plans 10% cut

Pune may face weekly water cuts by the end of October, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) considering a 10% reduction in daily water supply following directions from the Water Resources Department. The civic administration is preparing a proposal for a weekly shutdown, which will be submitted to the municipal commissioner for approval. The PMC is considering shutting off water supply once a week to meet the target, an official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune currently receives around 1,660-1,680 million litres per day (MLD). A 10% cut would reduce supply by 166-168 MLD. The PMC is considering shutting off water supply once a week to meet the target, an official said.

“We have received orders directing a 10% reduction in the city’s water supply on Thursday (8 October). We currently supply around 1,660 to 1,680 MLD daily. A 10% cut translates to a reduction of approximately 166 MLD per day. We are considering a weekly water supply shutdown to achieve the target. The proposal will be discussed with the municipal commissioner on Monday for final approval,” a PMC water supply department official said on Friday (9 October).

Meanwhile, the Khadakwasla division of the Water Resources Department has stressed the need to conserve water to ensure that existing stocks last until August 31 next year.

“To ensure that the available water stock lasts until August 31 next year, the city’s water supply needs to be reduced by 10%. The civic administration can decide whether to implement alternate-day supply or zone-wise rotational cuts. However, it is essential to start conserving water from this month,” said Vijay Patil, executive engineer, Khadakwasla division.