Ferozepur village couple held over Pakistan espionage links

A husband-wife duo from Kalu Wala village, near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, has been arrested by Military Intelligence and Punjab Police for allegedly collecting and sharing sensitive defence-related information with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, police said on Friday. The case was registered following intelligence inputs received from Military Intelligence regarding the couple’s suspected involvement in espionage activities. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 37, and his wife Harnamjit Kaur, 34, of Kalu Wala village.

According to a case registered on Wednesday at Sadar Ferozepur police station under Sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the couple allegedly maintained contact with Pakistan-based operatives through mobile phones and internet and shared information that could compromise India’s national security.

According to officials, the suspected information included details concerning Army installations, ammunition depots, cantonments and other military establishments, besides troop movements and defence-related activities.

The first information report (FIR) also alleges that the accused were in contact with smugglers operating across the border. Investigators are probing the nature of the information allegedly transmitted, the identity of its recipients and the extent of the suspected network.

The case was registered following intelligence inputs received from Military Intelligence regarding the couple’s suspected involvement in espionage activities.

“Several mobile phones have been seized from them. Police are examining their electronic data to establish the alleged communication links and determine whether defence-related information was transmitted to foreign handlers. Police are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in the suspected network,” according to an official privy to the situation.