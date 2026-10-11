Five booked for abetment to suicide four months after man’s death in Ludhiana

Nearly four months after a man died following the alleged consumption of a poisonous substance, the Moti Nagar police have booked five persons on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy following an inquiry into allegations of financial losses linked to a business dispute. The deceased allegedly consumed the poisonous substance at a restaurant near Cheema Chowk on June 23. (HT)

The deceased allegedly consumed the poisonous substance at a restaurant near Cheema Chowk on June 23. He died at a private hospital on June 28.

According to the deceased’s brother, he found a suicide note in the man’s car naming the five accused as those who had driven him to take the extreme step. The complainant alleged that the police initially did not register a case, prompting him to approach the commissioner of police on July 9. An inquiry was subsequently ordered.

The accused have been identified as Satish Juneja, Anoop Behal, Deepika Kohri, Neeraj Attar and Rajneesh Kaur, all residents of Banda Bahadur Nagar.

Investigating officer ASI Subhash Raj said the deceased had reportedly been doing business with the accused and had handed them signed blank cheques which were misused, resulting in financial losses.

The police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. The accused are yet to be arrested.