close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fog blankets Punjab. Haryana, cold tightens grip in region

Fog blankets Punjab. Haryana, cold tightens grip in region

ByPress Trust of India
Dec 25, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Bathinda coldest in Punjab at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul recorded lowest temperature in Haryana at 6.4 degrees

A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the two states.

Golden Temple enveloped in dense fog on Monday. Amritsar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Golden Temple enveloped in dense fog on Monday. Amritsar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states early on Monday. Sirsa, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reported dense fog, according to a Met official in Chandigarh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Christmas rush in Himachal, snow draws tourists to Atal Tunnel

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak was cold at 7.6 degrees. Fatehabad registered a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.

Devotees taking a dip in the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Devotees taking a dip in the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 6.5 degrees, Bathinda 6.2 degrees, Faridkot 7.5, Gurdaspur 6.7, Amritsar 7.2, Ludhiana 7.1 and Patiala 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out