Fog blankets Punjab. Haryana, cold tightens grip in region
Bathinda coldest in Punjab at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul recorded lowest temperature in Haryana at 6.4 degrees
A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the two states.
The fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states early on Monday. Sirsa, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reported dense fog, according to a Met official in Chandigarh.
Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak was cold at 7.6 degrees. Fatehabad registered a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 6.5 degrees, Bathinda 6.2 degrees, Faridkot 7.5, Gurdaspur 6.7, Amritsar 7.2, Ludhiana 7.1 and Patiala 8.7 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.