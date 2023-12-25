Fog blankets Punjab. Haryana, cold tightens grip in region

A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the two states. Golden Temple enveloped in dense fog on Monday. Amritsar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states early on Monday. Sirsa, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reported dense fog, according to a Met official in Chandigarh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Christmas rush in Himachal, snow draws tourists to Atal Tunnel

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak was cold at 7.6 degrees. Fatehabad registered a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.

Devotees taking a dip in the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In Punjab, Pathankot recorded a low of 6.5 degrees, Bathinda 6.2 degrees, Faridkot 7.5, Gurdaspur 6.7, Amritsar 7.2, Ludhiana 7.1 and Patiala 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.