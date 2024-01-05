close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foreign-made weapons, 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

Foreign-made weapons, 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

PTI |
Jan 05, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Foreign-made weapons, ₹5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Foreign-made rifles, about 300 cartridges, 5 crore in cash and more than 100 liquor bottles have been recovered during searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh and his associates, official sources said on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The central agency had launched raids against Singh and Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar on Thursday as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Haryana's Yamunanagar district and some other regions.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Singh is a former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Yamunanagar.

About 5 crore cash, "illegal" foreign-made rifles, around 300 cartridges and bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles, 4-5 kilograms of gold biscuits and jewellery, and documents pertaining to assets in India and abroad have been recovered from the premises linked to Singh and his associates, the sources said.

The searches at some locations are continuing, they said.

Around 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal were covered during the raids conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered by Haryana Police to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamunanagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The central agency is also probing alleged fraud in the 'e-Ravana' scheme, an online portal that was introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify collection of royalties and taxes and to prevent tax evasion in mining areas.

The activities were being run by a syndicate allegedly linked to the two politicians, ED sources claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out