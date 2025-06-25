Former IAS officer RD Dhiman is Himachal RERA chief

Himachal Pradesh government has appointed retired IAS officer RD Dhiman as the chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Himachal new RERA chief RD Dhiman (HT Photo)

Another retired officer Amit Kashyap has been appointed as a RERA member. The appointments were made under Section 20 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, by the governor, following the recommendations of the selection committee.

The notification states that the tenure of both appointees will be five years or until they attain the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier, from the date they assume office.

This comes after the Himachal Pradesh high court, in last week, had pulled up the state government over the delay in the appointments and directed it to issue notification for the post of chairman and other members by June 25. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the government.