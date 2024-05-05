 Former Mohali realtors’ body chief joins SAD - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Mohali realtors’ body chief joins SAD

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 05, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir said SAD is the only regional party that can fight with the Centre for the interests of Punjab

Former president of the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association on Friday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a ceremony held in Phase 3B1.

Sukhbir said, “Other parties have betrayed the state for their own interest and thus, people need to vote for change of power.” (HT Photo)
Sukhbir said, “Other parties have betrayed the state for their own interest and thus, people need to vote for change of power.” (HT Photo)

Joining the party with 21 supporters, Harpreet Singh Dadwal said, “The Akali Dal has worked for the overall development of the state and thus, after resigning from my post on March 31, I have now joined the party.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir said, “SAD is the only regional party that can fight with the Centre for the interests of Punjab. Other parties have betrayed the state for their own interest and thus, people need to vote for change of power.”

Party candidate from Anandpur Sahib constituency Prem Singh Chandumajra, party vice-president Paramjit Singh Kahlon and district in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana, besides other senior and local SAD leaders, were also present at the function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former Mohali realtors’ body chief joins SAD
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On