Former Mohali realtors’ body chief joins SAD

Former president of the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association on Friday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a ceremony held in Phase 3B1. Sukhbir said, “Other parties have betrayed the state for their own interest and thus, people need to vote for change of power.” (HT Photo)

Joining the party with 21 supporters, Harpreet Singh Dadwal said, “The Akali Dal has worked for the overall development of the state and thus, after resigning from my post on March 31, I have now joined the party.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir said, “SAD is the only regional party that can fight with the Centre for the interests of Punjab. Other parties have betrayed the state for their own interest and thus, people need to vote for change of power.”

Party candidate from Anandpur Sahib constituency Prem Singh Chandumajra, party vice-president Paramjit Singh Kahlon and district in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana, besides other senior and local SAD leaders, were also present at the function.