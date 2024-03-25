 Former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Mir rejoins PDP - Hindustan Times
Former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Mir rejoins PDP

ByAshiq Hussain/ Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
Mar 25, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Mir, whose Rajya Sabha tenure had ended in February 2021, had become distant from PDP after 2019 constitutional changes in J&K and had joined the People’s Conference (PC) in August 2021

Former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, the party said.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said that Mir met party president Mehbooba Mufti.

“Former MP @FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today. Party President @MehboobaMufti welcomed him into the party fold, “ he said.

Mir, whose Rajya Sabha tenure had ended in February 2021, had become distant from PDP after 2019 constitutional changes in J&K and had joined the People’s Conference (PC) in August 2021. He later parted ways with PC in 2023.

Mir is among the three senior leaders, news about whose re-entry news into the party was doing rounds recently. The other two include former J&K law minister Basharat Bukhari and former legislator Nazim ud din Bhat. These leaders had left the party in 2018 and 2019.

The re-entry of Mir into PDP is expected to strengthen the base of the party in North Kashmir especially in Kupwara.

Sources in the PDP said that if the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat won’t be allocated to the party, then as plan B, the party will contest Lok Sabha polls from all three seats in Kashmir.

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, many former legislators and ministers left the PDP and joined the People’s Conference or Apni Party. However, in the past year former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti managed to regroup the party. On Wednesday, Mufti directly blamed the BJP for trying to break the PDP.

