Fresh snow across Valley, Gulmarg coldest at -10.6°C

Many parts of Kashmir observed fresh snowfall on Saturday as the Valley continues to remain under the grip of cold wave. The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded lows of minus 10.6 and minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gulmarg was the coldest in the Valley. A man walks during snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was -1.7°C. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Light snowfall was also seen in Srinagar city. In the higher reaches of the Valley, there was a significant accumulation of snow.

In Srinagar city, many tourists could be seen enjoying brief snowfall. After a prolonged dry spell, this was the second snowfall in the summer capital in the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Srinagar has predicted more rains and snow on Sunday, and improvement in weather from Monday.

In its daily update, the IMD said that on Sunday, there was possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at most places from early morning till evening, with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of south Kashmir and adjoining areas. The department said that gradual improvement in weather was likely thereafter.

“Middle and higher reaches of northern, north-western and central parts may receive 7-10 inches of snow, lower reaches and plains may receive 3-6 inches, and plains of central Kashmir may receive rain with 1-2 inches of snow,” the bulletin said, adding that middle and higher reaches of south Kashmir may receive 12-15 inches of snow and lower reaches and plains may receive 6-9 inches.

“Plains of Jammu division may receive light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning. Light to moderate snow over higher reaches of Pir Panjal range and Chenab valley with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban during the above period,” the update said.

The MeT office said that from February 6 to 13, the weather will remain generally dry in the Valley.

Gulmarg has received good snowfall from past four to five days, which is seen as good omen for skiers and the Khelo India Winter Games, which stated in Leh on Friday and will move to Gulmarg on Sunday.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in the south, Qazigund recorded a minimum of -5.4 degrees Celsius and Srinagar recorded a low of -1.7 degrees Celsius.

Avalanche warning in higher reaches

The administration has issued a fresh avalanche warning in various parts of Kashmir, especially in north and central areas.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Baramulla in next 24 hours. People are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” said the J&K disaster management authority.