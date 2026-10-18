From AI to sign language: The changing face of Ramlila across tricity

From AI-generated songs and digital effects to inclusive productions, Ramlila across the tricity is evolving while retaining its core spirit of devotion and community participation. The Sita Haran scene shown from a height of 100-ft from the stage, at the Ramlila organised by Youth Dramatic Club in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

In Chandigarh, LED screens, digital backgrounds, enhanced sound effects and AI-generated songs are increasingly complementing traditional storytelling. At Sector 5, where Ramlila has been staged for 46 years, the spectacle includes a dramatic flying entry by the character Taadaka, who interacts with the audience before reaching the stage.

At the Garhwal Ramlila and Dussehra Mandal in Sector 28, organisers associated with the electricity board have experimented with AI-generated songs for different segments.

“We do not want to restrict ourselves to traditional methods alone. It is important to understand how AI can help us improve our presentations. We have created songs using AI, and the response has been encouraging. Perhaps the music is one reason people find our performances fascinating,” said Mukesh Sharma, chief director.

Youngsters are also using technology to tell the story in their own way. Twelve-year-old Karanveer Singh presented the story of Mata Shanta, traditionally associated with King Dashrath’s family and the Putrakameshti Yajna. Kavya Gupta uses illustrated slides to explain the history of the Ramayana.

Mascots entertain children

At the Ramlila Ground in Sector 22-B, opposite the Central Bank of India, organisers report a footfall of around 1,500 to 1,600 visitors per performance. Cartoon characters, including a gorilla, mingle with children, while fire effects and enhanced sound make Taadaka’s entry more dramatic.

Devotion remains at the heart

In Mohali, religious observance remains central to Ramlila, with performers following rituals and disciplines throughout the festival period. Ramlila at Prachin Shiv Mandir in Phase 1 draws around 700 visitors, while the performance in Mataur, Sector 70, attracts nearly 1,000.

At Mataur, participants across age groups, including children, are given opportunities to perform. Their preparation, however, extends beyond rehearsals. Before the performances begin, artists tie a sacred thread known as Gana and observe religious discipline throughout the Ramlila period.

Those portraying Ram, Sita and Lakshman sleep on the floor, while the actor playing Hanuman observes fasts on Tuesdays.

An inclusive stage for all

In Panchkula, the NGO Jado Se Judo has placed participation and inclusion at the centre of its Ramlila, which draws around 2,500 visitors. The production features 108 women, with participants ranging in age up to 84. Homemakers, students, advocates, doctors and teachers come together on stage, said founder Ekta Nagpal.

The performance uses pre-recorded audio, with actors synchronising their movements and dialogue on stage. Visual effects and chroma technology add drama to Taadaka’s entry. A distinctive feature is the inclusion of deaf spectators through a sign language interpreter who translates the proceedings.

Nagpal said members of the deaf community told organisers they had experienced Ramlila in a way they never had before. Transgender performers are also part of the production, further broadening representation on stage.