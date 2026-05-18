Chandigarh, A fuel pump in Chandigarh on Monday put up posters fixing a limit on the purchase of petrol and diesel, fueling panic among consumers. Fuel pump in Chandigarh caps sale citing dwindling stock; availability adequate, says administration

An employee of the Sector 17 fuel pump said an expenditure limit of ₹500 for two-wheelers and ₹1,500 for four-wheelers has been fixed due to dwindling stock.

The employee said the pump took the decision on its own in view of stock crunch, saying there is no order from the government in this regard.

The Chandigarh administration said there are no orders to limit the sale of petrol or diesel in the city, and asserted that there is adequate availability of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh.

There were no reports of capped fuel-sale from other pumps across the Union territory.

A two-wheeler owner waiting in the queue at the Sector 17 fuel pump expressed surprise over the outlet's decision to cap sale.

He said he had not heard of any such instance in Punjab or Chandigarh where a fuel pump had fixed a limit on the amount of petrol or diesel to be dispensed to consumers.

Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association member Ashwinder Mongia said fuel pump owners have not received any instructions from the oil companies regarding capping sale.

Mongia said the Sector 17 fuel pump owner may have limited stock, which may have prompted the move.

The Chandigarh administration clarified that no orders have been issued by it imposing a restriction or limit on the sale of petrol or diesel, and emphasised that there is sufficient fuel availability across Chandigarh.

In a statement, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said oil marketing companies have confirmed that sufficient fuel stocks are available and supply operations are continuing smoothly without any disruption.

He further said there is adequate availability of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh.

"Citizens are requested not to panic or engage in unnecessary bulk purchasing of fuel. All retail fuel outlets in the city are adequately stocked, and regular replenishment is being ensured by the OMCs," the statement said.

The Chandigarh administration is continuously monitoring the situation in close coordination with the OMCs concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the city, it said, urging public cooperation to maintain normalcy and avoid any inconvenience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.