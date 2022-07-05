GADVASU gets first Sahiwal calf through transfer of embryo

In a pathbreaking achievement, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) scientists produced an elite female Sahiwal calf following the transfer of an embryo produced by ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU IVF) technique. The calf was given birth through a surrogate Holstein Friesian (HF) cattle.

“GADVASU scientists have established 37 such pregnancies using OPU IVF embryos from Sahiwal cows which are due for calving in the coming time,” said Dr Narinder Singh, embryo transfer technology (ETT) scientists

He added that so far, only a few labs have been able to standardise and successfully produce live calves using this technique in the country.

The technology is not merely limited to lab tests and university experiments and the veterinary university has started working with dairy farmers from across the state for large-scale production of the elite indigenious breed of calves to meet demand of high-yield cows.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated the embryo transfer technology (ETT) scientists, including Singh and Dr Gurjot Kaur Mavi for producing the first OPU IVF calf in the state, saying the successful experiment will help in breed improvement of indigenous cows in the region and help in increasing the state’s milk productivity.

In the present case, the eggs were collected from an elite Sahiwal cow having production potential of more than 4000 kg milk per lactation and sex sorted semen from high pedigreed Sahiwal bull was used for IVF.

The embryos produced were implanted into the uterus of crossbred cows used as surrogate on day 7 of estrous cycle resulting in the birth of elite Sahiwal calf after nine months. The calf is healthy.

“Previously, the multiple ovulation and embryo transfer involving superovulation technique has been used to produce more than 200 HF and 73 Sahiwal calves by the university, but that technique was less effective,” said Singh

Livestock Farms director RS Grewal said the project was funded under Rashtriya Gokul Mission Program by the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (DADF), Government of India and aimed at propagating superior genetics of indigenous cattle breeds.

Dr JPS Gill, meanwhile, said GADVASU has also successfully established pregnancies in buffaloes and exotic breeds of cattle like HF and Jersey using OPU IVF technique at university farm as well as farmer’s level. The university is also providing OPU IVF services at field level to interested farmers.

“The need to multiply the elite buffaloes and dairy cattle at the faster rate using reproductive biotechniques to enhance the milk production rather than to waste resources on multiplying and feeding of low and medium yield dairy animals,” GADVASU V-C said.

What is Sahiwal cattle?

Sahiwal cattle is a breed of zebu cow, named after an area in the Punjab. The cattle is mainly found in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Sahiwal is considered a heat-tolerant cattle breed.

What is HF cow?

Holstein Friesian, also known as HF cow, is found in Holland. It is the world’s highest milk production dairy animal.