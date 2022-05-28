Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC

The Akal Takht’s directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In the Gurmata (Sikh resolution) passed by Panj Singh Sahiban (five Sikh clergymen headed by the Akal Takht jathedar) on May 5, it was stated that gurbani singing should be started with string instruments at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.

According to ragis (Sikh musicians), harmonium has been played during kirtans for over a century after being introduced in the country by the British. When earlier an attempt was made to revive the old tradition under then SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar, an additional ragi playing a string instrument was deputed. At present, a ragi jatha (group) in the sanctum sanctorum comprises two harmonium players, one on tabla and one playing a string instrument.

Though SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has stated that they will comply with the Takht’s edict, prominent ragis find the implementation an uphill task.

“First, harmonium is not a new instrument. Ragis have been using it for 125 years,” said Bhai Onkar Singh, head of the Shiromani Ragi Sabha, which is the largest organisation of ragi jathas performing kirtan at the Golden Temple. Claiming that they were not consulted while taking the decision, he said: “Full revival of string instruments needs much longer time, as, first, experienced teachers are needed.”

Bhai Gurdev Singh, another prominent ragi at the shrine, said: “In the SGPC-run institutions, Gurmat Sangeet is taught using harmonium. The gurdwara body does not have music teachers trained in string instruments in the required numbers. How can we implement the decision in such a short period?”

Meanwhile, Dhami has appealed to all ragi jathas to start practising with string instruments and also arrange teachers at Sikh music schools while preparing new jathas. “The SGPC already has some ragi jathas who perform kirtan with string instruments and their number will be expanded in future,” said SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON