Govt’s goal is to turn youth into job providers, not seekers: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Punjab government is transforming the education system and creating opportunities to empower the youth and turn them into job providers. Mann conferred degrees and academic distinctions on 515 PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate gold medallists at the convocation. (HT)

Addressing a gathering at the 14th convocation of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) in Kapurthala, Mann said the government had provided 70,000 government jobs on merit while transforming government schools.

“The neglect of education and employment by previous governments had pushed young people to seek opportunities abroad. The AAP government is transforming Punjab’s education system and creating employment opportunities to empower the youth to stand on their own feet. The goal is to turn job seekers into job providers,” the chief minister said.

Mann conferred degrees and academic distinctions on 515 PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate gold medallists at the convocation.

The chief minister said four years of sustained efforts had taken Punjab to the number one position in education and urged the youth to make education and sports the foundation of the state’s bright future.

Mann said those attempting to malign Punjab over the drug menace must first answer for their own failures in tackling the problem.

“I challenge the BJP-led Union government to explain how drug supplies continued through ports in Gujarat and other parts of the country despite the BJP being in power at both the Centre and in the state. Punjab will not allow anyone to tarnish its image through selective criticism and political propaganda while ignoring the larger national dimensions of the drug trade. Those who have failed to effectively tackle the problem in their own states must explain their record before pointing fingers at Punjab,” he said.

Mann said the previous governments had failed to create adequate opportunities for the youth, compelling many young people to look abroad for a better future. The present state government was working to ensure that Punjab’s young people could pursue their ambitions and build successful careers within the state.

Mann also felicitated six Indian hockey players, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jugraj Singh and Sukhjeet Singh, who won a gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games.

Vice-chancellor Arvind Kumar Bansal presented the annual report of the institute.