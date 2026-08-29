Guardian angels: Jammu schoolgirls tie rakhis to BSF jawans on duty

Taking some time out of their hectic routine of guarding the Indo-Pak international border and hunting Pakistani terrorists, the border guards of the Border Security Force (BSF) and soldiers of the Army celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with girl students in Jammu and Ramban districts. A dedicated career-awareness session provided information on opportunities available to women in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. (HT Photo)

The forward post ‘Octroi’ in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu district was drenched in celebrations on Friday. The girl students from various schools in the border area tied Rakhis on the wrists of BSF personnel, who offered sweets to the children.

The BSF had made arrangements for the girl students. A similar celebration was held at Ramban’s Maitra, where 300 girl students tied rakhis to soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles.

“The Indian Army organised ‘Threads of Valour’, a special Raksha Bandhan celebration at Maitra, bringing together nearly 300 daughters of Ramban with soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles in a heartfelt expression of affection, trust and national unity,” said an official.

Rashtriya Rifle units are primarily into counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir to combat Pak sponsored terrorism. The gathering included students from various schools and colleges, girls’ kabaddi team, girls’ boxing team and NCC cadets of Government Degree College, Karol.

The event was attended by Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju, Ramban deputy commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, and Commanding Officer of the Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Nachlana. The celebration reflected the enduring relationship between the Indian Army and the people of Ramban, said the official.

“Daughters of Ramban tied Rakhis to soldiers, symbolising a bond based on mutual respect, gratitude, trust and shared responsibility. The affectionate participation of the students and soldiers transformed the occasion into a memorable celebration of the Army–community relationship,” said the officer.

A dedicated career-awareness session provided information on opportunities available to women in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The session encouraged the students to set ambitious goals and explore careers involving leadership and service to the nation. “The presence of NCC cadets from GDC Karol reflected the role of NCC in developing discipline, character, confidence and a spirit of national service among young citizens,” he added.

A weapons’ display familiarised the students with the professionalism, training, discipline and responsibility associated with military service.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of education, confidence, discipline, physical fitness and equal opportunities for young women. The Commanding Officer said that educated, confident and empowered daughters strengthen their families, communities and the nation. He reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to constructive youth engagement, awareness and community partnership.