Guest Column | Capitol Gains: Seat of Haryana’s power

The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly earlier this year wasn’t just about numbers and policies—it set the stage for an architectural dilemma. With the 2026 Delimitation Commission expected to expand the state’s legislative roster beyond the current 90 seats, Haryana has hit a very real space crunch. Quite literally. Haryana’s push for a new Assembly isn’t just about logistics; it’s tied to the larger question of a permanent capital. (HT File)

A bigger Assembly needs a bigger home. And so, whispers of a brand-new Vidhan Sabha are growing louder. The land is allotted, the urgency is undeniable, but the road ahead is anything but a straight line.

Outgrowing Chandigarh, seeking identity

For decades, Haryana’s legislators have debated, legislated, and occasionally stormed out of a chamber within Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex—a UNESCO-listed masterpiece by Le Corbusier. A sculptural ode to democracy, yes, but also a relic of a time when governance was a smaller, more analogue affair. Today, Haryana’s Assembly struggles to fit into a space never designed for biometric security, live-streamed proceedings, or a legislature bursting at the seams.

Beyond spatial constraints, there’s also the question of identity. Chandigarh was meant to be Punjab’s capital, with Haryana sharing it since 1966. But political cohabitation wears thin after six decades. A new Assembly isn’t just about more seats—it’s about carving out a distinct capital story.

The Haryana government has been allotted 10 acres in Panchkula for the new building. Sounds neat, except parts of it fall within an ecologically sensitive zone near the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. Conservationists have raised alarms about the impact of heavy construction on fragile ecosystems. With the National Green Tribunal (NGT) eyeing such developments like a strict heritage committee, this might not be as simple as laying a foundation stone.

Meanwhile, history offers a cautionary tale. Remember the protracted battle over the Parliament building in Delhi? A mix of politics, legal hurdles, and conservation concerns stretched the project into a debate that outlasted some of its fiercest critics. Haryana’s Assembly project may not be as high-profile, but if lessons aren’t learned, delays and disputes could turn it into an architectural soap opera of its own.

Location, location...complication?

Haryana’s push for a new Assembly isn’t just about logistics; it’s tied to the larger question of a permanent capital. Chandigarh was always an arranged marriage—Punjab’s city, reluctantly shared. Over the decades, sporadic proposals for a new Haryana capital have emerged, from Karnal to Rohtak. None have materialised.

The Assembly’s relocation, then, is more than a practical shift—it’s a political statement. If built, it could be the first step toward a capital of Haryana’s own. If stalled, it becomes just another footnote in Haryana’s ongoing quest for a capital—a tale of plans drafted but never built.

Haryana isn’t the first state to rethink its legislative space. Bihar’s new Assembly, completed in 2022, strikes a balance between tradition and modernity, but lacks the raw identity of its predecessor. Andhra Pradesh’s Assembly? Still tangled in political limbo, grand in concept but elusive in execution. Maharashtra’s Assembly, once the pride of Mumbai, now struggles with infrastructure so outdated that lawmakers have been known to sweat through summer sessions.

The takeaway? Aim too high, and it becomes an extravagant monument to hesitation. Cut too many corners, and it risks slipping into obscurity. Striking the right balance will define its legacy.

Drawing the blueprint for tomorrow

A legislative house is more than walls and columns—it shapes governance. Haryana’s new Assembly will frame policies, witness history and strive toward thoughtful, inclusive decision making. But will it be a beacon of democracy or just another fortress of power?

This isn’t just about where Haryana’s legislators will sit. It’s about what kind of future the state wants to build.

The blueprint is yet to be drawn. But the writing? It’s already on the wall.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect & interior designer)