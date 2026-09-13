Gujral is UT Bar body president

Advocate AS Gujral was elected as the new president of the district Bar association (DBA), Chandigarh, after defeating advocates Ravinder Singh Bassi, Gagan Aggarwal and Sunil Narang in the election held on Friday. The results were declared late Friday night. Gujral secured 661 votes, while Ravinder Singh Bassi, Gagan Aggarwal and Sunil Narang polled 464, 450 and 327 votes, respectively. (HT File)

Gujral secured 661 votes, while Ravinder Singh Bassi, Gagan Aggarwal and Sunil Narang polled 464, 450 and 327 votes, respectively.

In the other key contests, Abhey Joshi was elected vice-president, securing 1,071 votes. His rival, Dharminder Singh, received 801 votes.

Tejwinder Singh Gill was elected secretary with 1,147 votes, defeating Naresh Kumar, who polled 733 votes.

For the post of joint secretary, Pushpinder Singh emerged victorious with 856 votes. Sunil Kumar Pandey received 512 votes, while Surbhi Yadav secured 485 votes.

Prateek Garg was elected treasurer, securing 1,043 votes, while Puneet Chaabra received 867 votes.

Sarao elected Mohali Bar body president

Advocate Ranjodh Singh Sarao was elected president of the district Bar association, Mohali, on Friday, defeating Gurwinder Singh Aulakh and Sunil Prashar.

Sarao polled 246 votes, against 200 secured by Aulakh and 191 by Prashar, winning by a margin of 46 votes.

Advocate Kulwinder Kaur was elected vice-president (women), defeating Anu Kaushal by 102 votes. Kaur secured 364 votes, while Kaushal polled 262. DS Poonia won the vice-president (general) post with 312 votes. Gurdeep Singh secured 248 votes and Amarjit Singh 72.

Harpreet Singh was elected secretary with 298 votes, defeating Jaswinder Singh, who polled 235, and Mandeep Singh, who secured 96 votes.

The closest contest was for joint secretary, where Manpreet Kaur defeated Harpreet Kaur by just one vote. Manpreet Kaur polled 317 votes against 316.

Prabhjot Singh was elected cashier with 396 votes, defeating Sourabh Goyal, who secured 231 votes. For librarian, Veer Davinder secured 319 votes, Kehar Singh 177, while the third candidate polled 138 votes. The election was conducted under the supervision of returning officer advocate Bikramjit Passi.