Gurmeet Khudian questions Harsimrat’s contribution to Bathinda

Out to breach the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the high-stakes Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, slammed incumbent MP and Akali candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for doing ‘nothing’ for the constituency even as she remained a Union minister. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian in Bathinda. (HT)

“Harsimrat represented the seat for three consecutive terms and she is contesting again. But unfortunately, her contribution to the constituency has been negligible. Congress, on the other hand, closed down a thermal plant in Bathinda while our government has bought a private thermal plan to meet power demand,” said the agriculture minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Khudian, however, didn’t list his priorities and vision for the constituency’s development and said he was in the poll fray to “safeguard the democratic ethos, which is under threat from the BJP.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Modi government has blocked financial resources and created hurdles in other welfare projects initiated by the (Bhagwant) Mann government. Transparency is the hallmark of our government in the state. If I win the elections, I will do whatever the voters want me to do. I have a big responsibility to win the Bathinda seat and contribute to the party’s plan to win all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. This plan is to take on the anti-Punjab policies of the Narendra Modi-led Centre government,” said the first-time MLA.

Khudian counted schemes like free electricity and mohalla clinics as some of the key initiatives undertaken by the AAP government in Punjab for the welfare of the people.

Khudian underplayed the protests by the farmer unions against his electioneering for non-payment for crop losses.

“My election meetings in the villages are organised by farmers where the agrarian community participate. Disbursal of compensation is getting delayed due to the model code of conduct, and I hope that the election authorities will approve it,” he said.