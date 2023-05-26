Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests Kaithal patwari for graft

Haryana anti-corruption bureau has apprehended a halqa patwari of the revenue department for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

The accused, Rahul Kumar, was posted in halqa Bhana of Kaithal district. According to the official spokesperson of the ACB, Sanjay of Kaithal had filed a complaint with the bureau alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from him in exchange for facilitating the distribution of land in favour of the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the bureau apprehended the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Ambala. Further investigation into the matter is underway, added the spokesperson.