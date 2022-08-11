Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: HP gets defective flags, shoots off complaint to Centre

In a jolt to the much-hyped ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Himachal Pradesh government has sent a complaint to the central government over the delivery of damaged flags.

Himachal has received over 10 lakh flags against its demand of 17 .5 lakh.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had himself presided over the meeting at the secretariat wherein he directed the officers and party workers to ensure that Tricolour flew atop the houses across the state.

Himachal has already received 10 lakh flags and the remaining ones are likely to be delivered soon. It was found that many flags were not appropriately stitched, while some had misplaced Ashok Chakra and others had maroon or dark red colour instead of saffron.

Chamba was allocated about 12,000 flags and all of them turned out to be damaged. Director, art, language and culture, Pankaj Lalit has made a written complaint to the central government.

“We have asked the deputy commissioners to go through the flags and distribute only those which are appropriate. The number of faulty flags will be shared with you soon for their replacement/ return,” he has mentioned in the complaint.

On Tuesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur, on his arrival in Shimla, had said that all citizens of the state and nation should come forward and put ‘tirangas’ on their houses from August 13 to 15.

Programme getting good response : Tandon

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon took part in a Tiranga Yatra taken out from Chakkar to Boileauganj. Hundreds of school children took part in the yatra and waved the national flag. Tandon said that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is getting an excellent response in the general public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON