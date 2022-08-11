Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: HP gets defective flags, shoots off complaint to Centre
In a jolt to the much-hyped ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Himachal Pradesh government has sent a complaint to the central government over the delivery of damaged flags.
Himachal has received over 10 lakh flags against its demand of 17 .5 lakh.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had himself presided over the meeting at the secretariat wherein he directed the officers and party workers to ensure that Tricolour flew atop the houses across the state.
Himachal has already received 10 lakh flags and the remaining ones are likely to be delivered soon. It was found that many flags were not appropriately stitched, while some had misplaced Ashok Chakra and others had maroon or dark red colour instead of saffron.
Chamba was allocated about 12,000 flags and all of them turned out to be damaged. Director, art, language and culture, Pankaj Lalit has made a written complaint to the central government.
“We have asked the deputy commissioners to go through the flags and distribute only those which are appropriate. The number of faulty flags will be shared with you soon for their replacement/ return,” he has mentioned in the complaint.
On Tuesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur, on his arrival in Shimla, had said that all citizens of the state and nation should come forward and put ‘tirangas’ on their houses from August 13 to 15.
Programme getting good response : Tandon
BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon took part in a Tiranga Yatra taken out from Chakkar to Boileauganj. Hundreds of school children took part in the yatra and waved the national flag. Tandon said that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is getting an excellent response in the general public.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
