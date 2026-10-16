Haryana: Anil Vig orders transfer of power utility XEN over inaction on plaint

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered the transfer of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN)’s Ambala city executive engineer (XEN) Harish Goyal and reprimanded an inspector for alleged lapse. While ordering Goyal’s transfer, Vij came down heavily on the senior officials present at the meeting and the concerned the inspector over the phone, for his laxity in the matter. (HT Photo)

Vij was listening to the public complaints at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment.

According to the case, a resident of Ambala Cantonment complained before the minsiter that Goyal had provided a power connection to the residents of Jaggi City Center, but that connection was also being used to power tractors, trolleys, and other equipment used to operate the kiosk.

Similarly, swings were installed there, and a connection was also provided to operate them, which was illegal.

Taking cognizance of this, Vij sought information from the senior department officials about the action taken so far in the matter, but the officials failed to provide a clear answer.

While ordering Goyal’s transfer, Vij came down heavily on the senior officials present at the meeting and the concerned the inspector over the phone, for his laxity in the matter.

Similarly, in another case, a woman, resident of Sunder Nagar, filed a complaint against a public school of village Bara in the district, alleging that despite the school being recognised only for Class 8, children were being admitted to Class 10 and money was being extorted, wasting two years of their lives.

Taking stern notice of the complaint, Vij directed the sub-divisional magistrate(SDM) to investigate the matter along with officials from the education department, and said that if any deficiency was found, strict action should be taken.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his darbar, the minister said that while it is the democratic right of every political party to protest in the country, the unification of all parties under the leadership of a person without any established political background raises questions.

There is a suspicion that some force is behind this, seeking to create instability in the country, he remarked, when asked about the INDIA bloc’s march, against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, to the Supreme Court.