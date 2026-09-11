Haryana announces financial relief to rural sanitation workers

Haryana government on Thursday announced welfare measures for rural sanitation workers, including arrears of ₹ 2,100 on the increased honorarium with effect from January 2026. The government has further decided that rural sanitation workers assigned duty outside their village will be paid an allowance of ₹200 per day by the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office. (HT File)

The steps, government has taken are in response to demands raised in a meeting held on May 29, 2026 and the decisions taken have been conveyed through a letter director, development and panchayats department issued on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said that the letter states that as part of the relief package for rural sanitation workers, the government will pay arrears of ₹2,100 on the increased honorarium with effect from January 2026, raising it from ₹16,000 to ₹18,100 per month till June 30, 2026.

The outstanding honorarium for October 2023 (strike period) will also be released to eligible workers.

The government has further decided that rural sanitation workers assigned duty outside their village will be paid an allowance of ₹200 per day by the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office out of petty expenses. The annual uniform allowance has been increased by ₹2,000, up from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per annum. The washing allowance has been raised by ₹500—from earlier ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per annum.

In case of the death of a worker while on duty, an appointment will be offered to one family member on compassionate grounds, and the BDPO office will assist the deceased worker’s family with EPF/ESI death-claim paperwork to prevent exploitation by private agencies. The order also mandates that honorarium must be disbursed by the 7th of every month, failing which a penalty of ₹500 will be payable.

“These decisions will bring significant relief to rural sanitation workers across the state,” the spokesperson said.