Haryana Board Class 10 supplementary exam results declared; 66.16% pass

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday declared the results of the Class 10 academic and open school supplementary examinations held in September-October 2026. The pass percentage in the secondary open school supplementary examination was 47.74%. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the information, the pass percentage in the secondary (academic) supplementary examination stood at 66.16%. Of the 7,908 students who appeared, 5,232 passed, while 2,431 were placed in the compartment category and 245 were marked as essential repeats.

Among the candidates, 3,192 of the 4,845 boys passed, recording a pass percentage of 65.88%. Of the 3,063 girls who appeared, 2,040 passed, with a pass percentage of 66.60%.

Hisar topped the district-wise results with a pass percentage of 87.19%, while Sonepat recorded the lowest pass percentage at 38.18%.

The pass percentage in the secondary open school supplementary examination was 47.74%. Of the 7,407 candidates who appeared, 3,536 passed, while 3,871 were placed in the re-appear category.

Among open school candidates, 2,097 of the 4,473 boys passed, recording a pass percentage of 46.88%. Of the 2,934 girls who appeared, 1,439 passed, with a pass percentage of 49.05%.

The board said candidates wishing to apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets can submit online applications through its official website within 20 days of the result declaration, along with the prescribed fee.