 Haryana: CGST official, CA arrested by ACB Karnal unit for graft - Hindustan Times
Haryana: CGST official, CA arrested by ACB Karnal unit for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 11, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The accused were identified as Pankaj Khurana, CA (private person), and Prem Raj Meena, posted as the CGST superintendent in Panipat, said ACB inspector Sachin.

Karnal unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a chartered accountant (CA) and a superintendent-level official of the central goods and services tax (CGST) department with 10.50 lakh in alleged graft case, officials said on Saturday.

A special team made the arrest after an FIR was registered under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B and 384 of the IPC at ACB police station in Karnal.

He said a special team made the arrest after an FIR was registered under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B and 384 of the IPC at ACB police station in Karnal.

“The CA was caught red-handed with 7 lakh and 3 lakh was recovered from the CGST official along with 50,000 unaccounted cash. They had demanded 12 lakh in lieu of suppressing a GST fine from the complainant,” he added.

