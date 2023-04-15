Maruti plant to prove a game-change for Rohtak industry: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday asserted that the Maruti plant at Kharkhoda in Sonepat will prove to be a game changer in developing the industrial area of Rohtak in the same manner as the plant in Manesar did in Gurugram. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the agriculture sector contributes 32% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the manufacturing sector’s contribution rose to 36%. (HT File)

Speaking at ‘Rohtak metal finishers and all Rohtak industrial association’ felicitation ceremony after chairing a grievance meeting here, Chautala said special attention is being laid by the government to promote industries.

“The Maruti plant being set up at Kharkhoda will start production of vehicles by 2025, which will give impetus to industrial growth in Rohtak. An announcement has been made in the budget by the government to remove high-tension wires from the abadi deh. Employment opportunities will increase with development of industries,” he added.

Chautala said the agriculture sector contributes 32% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the manufacturing sector’s contribution rose to 36%.

“The contribution of industries in GST growth is 23%, out of which a target has been set to increase it to 30%,” the deputy CM added.

He said that Jitendra Balhara has been nominated as a member of MSME by the government, to help in solving problems related to industries.

Present govt’s excise and stamp collection better than previous govt

Chautala said their government’s record in generating excise and revenue collection, stamp duty is better than the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“Despite the implementation of GST, the tax collection of the state is better than the previous Congress government. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is desperate as he remained away from power and he can go to any extent in his quest to regain power,” he added.

He further said the BJP-JJP alliance has completed nearly three-and-a-half years and the Congress is still discussing the prospect of their alliance, which shows their frustration.

“Baseless allegations have been levelled against me. Those who were talking about registry scams, I want to ask them how has the revenue reached ₹10,000 crore now, when it was a meagre ₹1,200 crore during the Congress regime,” he added.