Haryana: Four children killed in brick kiln wall collapse in Hisar

Four children were killed and two injured when a wall collapsed at a brick kiln at Budhana village in Hisar, Haryana, on Sunday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. People gather after a wall collapsed at a kiln in Hisar district on Monday. (PTI)

However, police are yet to ascertain what led to the wall collapse.

According to police, the victims were children of migrant labourers, who were from Uttar Pradesh and were employed at the brick kiln. The deceased were identified as Suraj, 9, Vivek, 9, Nandini, 5, and Nisha, who was three-month-old. Police identified them only by their single names.

The two injured children are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar, police said.

Om Prakash, one of the migrant workers, said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the labourers were working and the children were asleep.

“ Suddenly the wall of the brick kiln collapsed, burying the six children. We tried to rescue them, but three children died on the spot. The other three injured kids were being rushed to a nearby hospital when one of them died on the way,” he added.

“Suraj, Nandini and Vivek died on the spot, Nisha succumbed on the way to the hospital,” said Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena. Police also reached the spot to record the statement of the parents of the deceased.

SP Meena visited the Hisar civil hospital after the incident and met the families of the deceased. The victims’ families have not filed a written complaint in connection with the matter. If a complaint is received, action will be taken accordingly, he said.