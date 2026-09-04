Chandigarh, The Haryana government has transferred 29 Indian Police Service officers and one Haryana Police Service officer with immediate effect. Haryana govt transfers 29 IPS officers, one HPS officer

According to the government order issued on Thursday, among the IPS officers transferred include Amitabh Dhillon, who has been posted as Additional DGP, Modernisation and Welfare, with additional charge of ADGP, Emergency Response Support System , and ADGP, Traffic and Highways.

Ashwin, a 2006-batch IPS officer, on return from a deputation tenure with CBI, has been posted as Inspector General of Police Karnal Range, with additional charge of IGP, Haryana Armed Police , Madhuban, Karnal.

Ashok Kumar, IGP Karnal Range, has been posted as IGP, Police Training College Sunaria.

SP, State Crime Branch , Rajesh Kumar, will also handle the charge of SP, Community Policing and Outreach and Scrutiny, Gurugram, in addition to his present duties.

Lokender Singh, who is SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad , will also handle the charge of SP, Security and SP, Commando, Newal, in addition to his present duties.

Vikas Arora, ADGP, Administration, Police Headquarters, will also handle additional charges of ADGP, Cyber, Telecom, and IT, and Director, State Crime Records Bureau .

Among the district police chiefs of five districts who have been shuffled include Narender Bijarniya, SP Karnal, who has been posted as SP, Special Task Force .

Karan Goyal, DCP, West, Gurugram, has been posted as SP, Karnal. Nitish Agarwal, SP Palwal, has been posted as DCP, Crime, Gurugram. Medha Bhushan, DCP, East, Sonipat, has been posted as SP, Palwal.

Deepti Garg, DCP Jhajjar, has been posted as SP, Panipat while Mayank Mishra, DCP Bahadurgarh, has been posted as SP, Bhiwani.

HPS officer Pooja Dabla has been posted as SP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi with additional charge of Commandant, 1st India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi.

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