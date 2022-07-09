Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday chaired the grievances redressal committee meeting here and issued directions to the concerned authorities to resolve most of the 22 complaints.

Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials.

Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.

He also directed the public health officials to check the quality of pipes used in the water connection pipeline at Kharak Jatan village and send the pipes samples to Sri Ram lab.

Vij directed to form a special investigation team (SIT) to arrest the accused involved in a murder case of a resident of Ghirawad village in the district.