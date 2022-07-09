Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday chaired the grievances redressal committee meeting here and issued directions to the concerned authorities to resolve most of the 22 complaints.
Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials.
Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.
He also directed the public health officials to check the quality of pipes used in the water connection pipeline at Kharak Jatan village and send the pipes samples to Sri Ram lab.
Vij directed to form a special investigation team (SIT) to arrest the accused involved in a murder case of a resident of Ghirawad village in the district.
Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after Jitender fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday. The victim, identified as a native of Bihar, Jitender Kumar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.
Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl
A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd. The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.
Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards
Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Charkhi Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure. Speaking on the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
Panic as unidentified man opens fire at Karnal hospital
The staff of a private hospital in Assandh town in the district had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The incident took place at around 11am when three masked men came on a motorbike. The doctor couple- Sandeep Jaglan and Meenakshi Jaglan- were inside their cabins at the time of firing and they alerted the staff, police said.
