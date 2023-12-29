Demanding release of woman activist Neelam Verma, who was arrested on December 13 from outside the Parliament in connection with security breach, some khaps of Jind and farm bodies on Friday took out a protest march in Jind’s Narwana. Haryana khaps, farm unions march in Neelam’s support, seek her release from the jail. (HT)

They submitted a memorandum, on the name of President, to Narwana SDM seeking Verma’s release from the jail and withdrawal of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against her.

Farmer leader Azad Palwa said that the Union government has been suppressing the decent voices and Neelam’s arrest reveals BJP’s dictatorial approach.

“She has raised the voice for unemployed youths. The Prime Minister had himself promised to give two crore jobs per year and she raised the same issue. Instead of taking protest as a positive move, the government has sent the youngsters behind the bars. We have taken out a protest march in her favour. If the government fails to release her, we will call a mahapanchayat at her native village Ghaso Khurd in Jind and take strong decisions,” he added.

Neelam’s brother Ramniwas said that khaps and farmer unions have been supporting them but no opposition leader came to support his sister.

“BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had also spoken against the detainees and we had never expected that from him. The court has denied us the permission to meet Neelam. She was irked due to unemployment and the government imposed severe laws on her,” he added.