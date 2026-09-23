Haryana: Panipat, Karnal sugar mills gets national awards in technical efficiency

Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill has created history by winning the first prize for technical efficiency at the national level, based on its excellent performance in the 2025-26 crushing season. Officials said this award, achieved with 94 % capacity utilisation, has increased the district’s pride. (HT File)

Officials said this award, achieved with 94 % capacity utilisation, has increased the district’s pride.

Deputy commissioner (DC) and chairman of the sugar mill Harish Kumar Vashisht received the award from Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the national award ceremony held on Tuesday at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Haryana cabinet minister Arvind Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Similarly, the Karnal sugar mill was also awarded the first prize in sugarcane development for the year 2025-26 at the national level for the fourth consecutive time. Karnal DC and chairman of the sugar mill Anand Kumar Sharma and managing director of the mill Aditi received the award.

The DC said the award resulted from the combined efforts, hard work, dedication, and cooperation of the mill’s officers, employees, and farmers.

“Despite a challenging crushing season, the mill achieved first place nationally, demonstrating excellent performance in technical efficiency,” he said.

Mill’s managing director Navdeep Singh Nain said that during the 2025-26 crushing season, the mill crushed 61 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced 5 lakh quintals of sugar, generating and selling electricity worth approximately ₹29 crore.

This is the highest crushing total among the 11 government-owned sugar mills in the state.

Karnal mill MD Aditi said that they have also been awarded the international standard of quality assurance (ISO) 9001:2015 for the year 2025-26 and it is the first mill in Haryana to receive this honour during the last 15 years.

She informed that during the last crushing season, 2024-25, Karnal sugar mill crushed 48 lakh quintals of sugarcane with a peak capacity utilisation of 98 %.

During this season, the mill produced 4.5 lakh quintals of refined sugar. Additionally, the mill sold electricity worth ₹22.6 crore during the season by utilising the full rated capacity of the power turbine to all cooperative sugar mills in Haryana.

Officials said that the awards selection committee, chaired by the chief director (sugar), government of India, finalised the results based on the evaluation by the National Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation for the 2025-26 efficiency awards.

It is noteworthy that a sugar mill with a crushing capacity of 18,000 quintals per day was opened in Panipat in 1956.

Over time, due to the old mill’s limited capacity, farmers in the district had to send their sugarcane to sugar mills in other districts of the state and in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to farmers’ demand, the state government established a new sugarcane mill in Dahar village in 2022 with a crushing capacity of 50,000 quintals per day.

The new capacity and modern technical facilities have led to consistent improvements in the mill’s performance, and receiving the first prize for technical efficiency at the national level is a testament to this progress.