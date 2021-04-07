Haryana records 2,099 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Haryana recorded 2,099 new Covid-19 cases and nine fatalities on Tuesday while the health department administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries during the second mega-vaccination day of the week.

Gurugram continued to be the most affected district with 604 cases, followed by Faridabad with 237, Panchkula 169, Karnal 137, Yamunanagar 135, Ambala 106, and Kurukshetra 101. While two patients each succumbed to the infection in Ambala and Karnal, one each died in Sonepat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora, said now the cumulative number of people vaccinated so far has risen to 20.97 lakh.

While 1.90 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) have been given the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, around 1.15 lakh HCWs got the second dose. The ACS health said 1.20 lakh frontline workers (FLWs) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, and 43,916 the second dose.