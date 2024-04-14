Haryana: Saini faces farmers’ ire during Ambala, Y’nagar visit

Farmers from various groups protested the visit of chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini in Ambala and Yamunanagar on Saturday. While farmers were detained before Saini’s arrival, cops had to struggle in Sadhaura as the protestors were reluctant to move from the site. (HT Photo)

Saini was in Ambala’s Naraingarh, his hometown, and later in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura, where he addressed rallies to seek votes in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While farmers were detained before Saini’s arrival, cops had to struggle in Sadhaura as the protestors were reluctant to move from the site.

Led by the district president of BKU (Tikait), Subhash Gurjar, the farmers had a minor confrontation with the police and they were detained in a bus to be released later at another location.

Gurjar said, “Why a farmer can’t meet his chief minister to raise their issues? No one is ready to hear our demands. We are ready to sacrifice our lives to save the farming.”

Kamaljeet Singh, DSP (headquarters), Yamunanagar, told the reporters that the farmers were asked not to protest during the chief minister’s visit, when several were asked to leave and a few were detained.

Meanwhile, Saini counted on the achievements and schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government and asked the voters to vote for the BJP to ensure a third term for him.