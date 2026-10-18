Haryana: Three held for attacking professor inside Kurukshetra University’s campus

Local people held three people including a minor on Saturday, days after they allegedly attacked a Kurukshetra University (KU) professor inside the campus. The DSP said the university administration must monitor campus visitors and immediately inform the police of any law and order situation. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Aryan, a resident of Gharadsi village in Kurukshetra, Ravi from Jind’s Narwana and Nishant, a resident of Khanoda village in Kaithal district. The cops from Kurukshetra Third Gate police post have also taken a minor, resident of Kaithal district, into police protection in connection with the case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) headquarters, Suresh Kumar said, law professor Dr Jatin, staying on Kurukshetra University premises, reported in his complaint that on October 14, around 4.00 pm, he was traveling on the campus road when he witnessed a Scorpio vehicle hit two female students.

“He noticed two men recording the women on their mobile phones. When he attempted to intervene, these men assaulted and threatened him. Others present at the scene intervened and managed to push the accused away. Following the complaint, the police registered a case at the Kurukshetra police station, and the Third Gate police post conducted the investigation,” the DSP said.

The DSP said the university administration must monitor campus visitors and immediately inform the police of any law and order situation.

On Friday, a group of teachers and students staged a protest inside the campus, alleging police inaction in the matter. They claimed that the police showed apathy in identifying the accused, despite the available CCTV footage of the accused and the vehicle.