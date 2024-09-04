Haryana: Three held in Ambala couple murder case

Days after an Ambala financier and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house, police on Tuesday said they have arrested three suspects for the crime. ASP Srishti Gupta said, “One suspect was apprehended in Ambala, another in Govardhan, Vrindavan, and the third near the Nepal border. The arrests followed an interrogation revealing an old financial enmity.” (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Dinesh, a gym trainer and prime accused, Sahil and Sunil, a police spokesperson said. ASP Srishti Gupta said, “One suspect was apprehended in Ambala, another in Govardhan, Vrindavan, and the third near the Nepal border. The arrests followed an interrogation revealing an old financial enmity.”