 Haryana: Three held in Ambala couple murder case
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi
Haryana: Three held in Ambala couple murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 04, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The accused were identified as Dinesh, a gym trainer and prime accused, Sahil and Sunil, a police spokesperson said

Days after an Ambala financier and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house, police on Tuesday said they have arrested three suspects for the crime.

ASP Srishti Gupta said, “One suspect was apprehended in Ambala, another in Govardhan, Vrindavan, and the third near the Nepal border. The arrests followed an interrogation revealing an old financial enmity.” (Getty image)
ASP Srishti Gupta said, “One suspect was apprehended in Ambala, another in Govardhan, Vrindavan, and the third near the Nepal border. The arrests followed an interrogation revealing an old financial enmity.” (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Dinesh, a gym trainer and prime accused, Sahil and Sunil, a police spokesperson said. ASP Srishti Gupta said, “One suspect was apprehended in Ambala, another in Govardhan, Vrindavan, and the third near the Nepal border. The arrests followed an interrogation revealing an old financial enmity.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
