The Haryana vidhan sabha will hold a special session to mark Constitution Day on Thursday. A special programme will be organised during the break, featuring a documentary on the making of the Constitution. (HT File) more

The vidhan sabha secretariat spokesperson said the House proceedings will begin at 11am with obituary references, followed by an adjournment at 11.15am. A special programme will be organised during the break, featuring a documentary on the making of the Constitution.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the special session aims to strengthen the commitment of elected representatives to constitutional principles, parliamentary traditions and democratic values.