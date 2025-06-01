Haryana to start pilot project to make Gurugram plastic-free

The Haryana government will soon start a pilot project in Gurugram to make it a plastic-free model city. The Haryana government will soon start a pilot project in Gurugram to make it a plastic-free model city. (HT File)

Additional chief secretary, environment, forest, and wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan who held a meeting in Gurugram on Saturday to review the preparations for the pilot project said that specific areas in the city will be selected where various activities will be organised under the project.

During the meeting, Sharan appealed to officers to treat this project not just as a government initiative but with the spirit of a public movement. He said that if we make the citizens participate, then this campaign can be successfully completed within the expected time frame.

The ACS said that Gurugram too can become a role model by following in the footsteps of cities like Indore. He said that many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also shown interest in actively supporting the campaign.

Sharan directed officers to use effective communication tools like posters, short videos, jingles, social media campaigns, street plays, and community meetings to raise awareness. Along with this, special awareness programs should be organised at schools, colleges, resident welfare associations, malls, markets, offices of multinational companies and other public places. The real success of the campaign depends on changing public behaviour, he said.